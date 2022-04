PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Both the NFL draft and the NBA playoffs are offering hope to Eagles and Sixers fans who want another championship. After losing two in a row, the Sixers’ win last night was not guaranteed, but in the end, they’re onto round two in Miami. “Huge improvements all around and it’s a lot of fun. Trust the process,” Evan Friel, a Sixers fan, said. You’ve heard the phrase before, and in the end the Sixers succeeded, beating Toronto in Game 6 by 35 points. “It was a scary game coming in but we really came in. Everybody played well,” Loui Mairorano,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO