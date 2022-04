ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Beane heard everyone loud and clear about how the Bills needed to place a priority on selecting a cornerback in the NFL draft. Though Buffalo's general manager didn’t disagree with the sentiment, Beane wasn't sure whether whether he could land one until the Bills were two selections away from making their first-round pick on Thursday night. Rather than risk losing out, Beane traded up two spots to take Florida’s Kaiir Elam at No. 23.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO