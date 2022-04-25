ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kardashians Vs. Blac Chyna: Kylie Jenner Takes The Stand With Shocking Claims — Details

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXGDP_0fJthrlq00
mega

Kylie Jenner has taken the stand in Blac Chyna 's lawsuit against her famous family and revealed shocking details about the warnings she gave her brother when he got into a relationship with the social media personality.

On Monday, April 25, The Kardashians star said she expressed concern to Rob Kardashian when he first began seeing Chyna because her now-ex Tyga , who has a kid with the 33-year-old, warned Kylie that the mother of his child was violent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSReZ_0fJthrlq00
mega

KARDASHIANS VS. BLAC CHYNA: SHOCKING REVELATIONS IN COURT DAY 4 — KYLIE JENNER CLAIMS BLAC CHYNA ONCE THREATENED TO KILL HER

When Chyna's lawyer asked Kylie about her relationship with the plaintiff — who filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner crew claiming they were responsible for canceling the former couple's E! reality show, Rob & Chyna — the Kylie Cosmetics founder said she never would've considered Rob's ex a close friend of hers, especially after Tyga told her about an alleged violent altercation between the two, per TMZ .

According to the publication, Tyga once showed Kylie a 6-inch long scar on his arm, claiming it was a knife wound at the hands of his ex. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted Tyga told her Chyna abused alcohol and drugs, claiming they were to blame for the violent incident.

Though Kylie expressed her concern about Chyna's behavior to her brother, the sock designer said he was going to continue seeing his then-girlfriend, the reality star reportedly alleged. "I felt it was my duty to express my concerns , but ultimately it was up to him," she pointed out in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEdLd_0fJthrlq00
mega

Kylie taking the stand marked their second week of testimony in court, which already saw Kris Jenner give her bombshell testimony.

As OK! reported , the momager claimed Chyna once threatened to kill her youngest daughter, explaining Kylie's then-boyfriend, Tyga, told her about the alleged death threat at the time.

COURT DRAMA! PRODUCER TESTIFIES 'ROB & CHYNA' WAS NEVER PICKED UP FOR SEASON 2

"Of course it was alarming but we just kept it in the family," Kris, 66, candidly told the court room last week.

Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners has certainly been one for the books, with her mom, Tokyo Toni , already getting banned from the courtroom last week for bashing the family and seemingly threatening the judge in the case — though she later told TMZ that the threat was aimed at the family matriarch.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Chyna Hits Tyga With A Short Response Over Child Support Drama

Blac Chyna had social media in a tizzy yesterday after she took to Twitter and claimed that she was a single mother who wasn't getting any child support from any of her baby daddies. Of course, the two that everyone thinks of is none other than Tyga and Rob Kardashian, who clearly don't have a great relationship with Blac Chyna these days.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Chyna
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Tyga
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jenners#Rob Chyna#Kylie Cosmetics#Tmz
StyleCaster

Here’s What J-Lo’s New Engagement Ring From Ben Looks Like vs. Her Old One

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new. Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck looks a lot different than the first one he gave her 20 years ago. J-Lo announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.” J-Lo also teased the “major announcement” in a Twitter video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in the video. She also added a diamond ring...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

39K+
Followers
277
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy