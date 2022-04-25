Kardashians Vs. Blac Chyna: Kylie Jenner Takes The Stand With Shocking Claims — Details

mega

Kylie Jenner has taken the stand in Blac Chyna 's lawsuit against her famous family and revealed shocking details about the warnings she gave her brother when he got into a relationship with the social media personality.

On Monday, April 25, The Kardashians star said she expressed concern to Rob Kardashian when he first began seeing Chyna because her now-ex Tyga , who has a kid with the 33-year-old, warned Kylie that the mother of his child was violent.

mega

KARDASHIANS VS. BLAC CHYNA: SHOCKING REVELATIONS IN COURT DAY 4 — KYLIE JENNER CLAIMS BLAC CHYNA ONCE THREATENED TO KILL HER

When Chyna's lawyer asked Kylie about her relationship with the plaintiff — who filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner crew claiming they were responsible for canceling the former couple's E! reality show, Rob & Chyna — the Kylie Cosmetics founder said she never would've considered Rob's ex a close friend of hers, especially after Tyga told her about an alleged violent altercation between the two, per TMZ .

According to the publication, Tyga once showed Kylie a 6-inch long scar on his arm, claiming it was a knife wound at the hands of his ex. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted Tyga told her Chyna abused alcohol and drugs, claiming they were to blame for the violent incident.

Though Kylie expressed her concern about Chyna's behavior to her brother, the sock designer said he was going to continue seeing his then-girlfriend, the reality star reportedly alleged. "I felt it was my duty to express my concerns , but ultimately it was up to him," she pointed out in court.

mega

Kylie taking the stand marked their second week of testimony in court, which already saw Kris Jenner give her bombshell testimony.

As OK! reported , the momager claimed Chyna once threatened to kill her youngest daughter, explaining Kylie's then-boyfriend, Tyga, told her about the alleged death threat at the time.

COURT DRAMA! PRODUCER TESTIFIES 'ROB & CHYNA' WAS NEVER PICKED UP FOR SEASON 2

"Of course it was alarming but we just kept it in the family," Kris, 66, candidly told the court room last week.

Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners has certainly been one for the books, with her mom, Tokyo Toni , already getting banned from the courtroom last week for bashing the family and seemingly threatening the judge in the case — though she later told TMZ that the threat was aimed at the family matriarch.