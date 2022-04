NEW YORK (AP) _ Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) on Thursday reported a loss of $229.7 million in its first quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.30 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.28 per share.

