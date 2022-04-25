ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after rattlesnake bite

By Wilson Wong
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Princess Bride" star Cary Elwes was hospitalized after being bitten by a rattlesnake in California. "Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake,” the actor said...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
TODAY.com

Cary Elwes bitten by rattlesnake, shows what happened to his hand

Cary Elwes is showing off the ghastly results of a rattlesnake bite on his finger — and be prepared because the pic, which is posted below, is inconceivably gross. The British-born actor, 59, who played Westley in "The Princess Bride," shared the pic Monday on Instagram, joking in his caption that the bite didn't come from a “ROUS,” or Rodent of Unusual Size — those gigantic rat-like creatures that Westley and his love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), contended with in the 1987 flick.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Cary Elwes Showed Off A Picture Of His Snake Bite, And I'd Prefer The Pit Of Despair

Cary Elwes has had a long and successful career, although he’s most notable for playing Westley in the 1987 classic The Princess Bride. While he’s got a number of projects coming up, the Saw actor recently made headlines after being bitten by a snake and promptly having to be airlifted to the hospital. Elwes recently showed off a picture of his snake bite, and I’d honestly prefer the pit of despair.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westley, CA
City
Malibu, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel shares birthday tribute to son Billy, five, years after tearfully revealing he had open heart surgery hours after birth: 'We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses'

Jimmy Kimmel has shared a birthday tribute to his son Billy on his fifth birthday years after famously tearing up on his talk show when revealing the boy had open heart surgery just hours after birth in May 2017. The 54-year-old chat show host shared a cute snap of his...
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Shows Fans His Stunning Ranch [Pictures]

Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a cowboy in real life, too, and he's not shy about showing fans his beautiful real-life ranch via a series of pictures on social media. Smith plays Lloyd on Yellowstone, and as Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) right-hand man, he plays out many of his scenes against the backdrop of the natural splendor of the Montana ranch where Yellowstone films. When Smith is at home at his own ranch in New Mexico, his views there are quite different, but equally spectacular, as he showed off in a post on Instagram on March 31.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Cary Elwes
CinemaBlend

Jerry Seinfeld And Jason Alexander Pay Tribute After Famous TV Mom Liz Sheridan Dies At 93

Liz Sheridan had a long entertainment career filled with many notable pivots. But it was her work as a TV actress on iconic shows like ALF and Seinfeld that endeared her to millions of television viewers. Her role as Jerry Seinfeld’s overprotective mother, Helen, on the latter series was arguably her most memorable role. With this, it would only make sense for her TV son to pay tribute to her after hearing of her death at age 93. And co-star Jason Alexander paid his respects as well.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Ewan McGregor’s Wives: Everything To Know About His 1st Marriage & Soon-To-Be Bride

Ewan McGregor, 51, is preparing to say “I do” for a second time. The Scottish actor is set to marry American actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 37, on April 22. This will be Ewan’s second marriage: he was previously married to French production designer Eve Mavrakis, 55, for over two decades. The Star Wars actor has five children, in total, from the two relationships. Learn more about Ewan’s romances with Eve and Mary below.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malibu Urgent Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Tom Cruise's $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch Is a Sight to See

Tom Cruise is selling one of his homes — the one that fans likely know best. The actor has put his 320-acre property in Telluride, Colorado up for sale with an asking price of $39.5 million. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can take a tour of the cozy mountainside cabin for yourself.
REAL ESTATE
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Wife Nancy Shevell, Go Hiking After Reunion Dinner With Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell had some fun in the sun, when they went for a casual hike in Los Angeles on Thursday April 21. The 79-year-old singer carried a big walking stick while he and Nancy, 62, went to stroll through nature, alongside their dog. The hike came just days after Paul and Nancy were seen out to dinner with his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, 81, and his wife Barbara Bach, 74.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

NBC News

351K+
Followers
44K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy