Girls star Allison Williams 'secretly welcomes baby boy with actor Alexander Dreymon' after stepping away from the spotlight

Girls star Allison Williams and actor Alexander Dreymon have secretly welcomed their first child together, a son named Arlo, according to a new report.

The couple welcomed their child this past winter, multiple sources have told People.

Allison, 34, Alexander, 39, and Arlo were recently seen vacationing at a private resort in Abaco in the Bahamas with their family, according to the site.

Allison's journalist father Brian Williams was also on the trip.

'They seemed to be very happy and very much in love,' a source said of the couple.

Not only that, but Allison appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.

Allison and Alexander have reportedly been dating since the end of 2019, after meeting working on the 2020 film Horizon Line, a source told People.

The duo played former lovers stuck on a single-engine Cessna plane after their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack.

'They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends,' the insider said of the couple, adding they were 'over the moon.'

Even though they began a romance during the pandemic, the couple 'haven't been hiding anything,' another source said.

Action-packed: Alexander has been starring on The Last Kingdom since 2015 and also serves as producer

'They've just been doing their best to keep a low profile,' they explained.

Alexander was born in Germany and was raised in France, Switzerland, and the U.S., according to IMDb.

His credits include a role on American Horror Story, and more recently, The Last Kingdom. Alexander has been starring on the TV series since 2015 and also serves as producer.

The baby news comes almost three years after Allison announced her separation from CollegeHumor founder Rick Van Veen after nearly four years of marriage.

Van has since remarried, tying the knot with Caroline Kassie last year.

'They remain on good terms, but everyone who knows them agrees that it was for the best,' the insider told People of Allison and Ricky.

The exes released a statement in late June 2019 following their shock split.

'With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have,' the pair said to Page Six.

Since ending Girls in 2017, Allison played Kit Snicket on A Series of Fortunate Events. She'll be starring in the 2023 horror film M3GAN.