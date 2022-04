ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Public Library has announced that starting on April 27th, masks will be required by visitors and staff in the library. The change comes after the CDC released numbers, showing a big jump in cases in 40 counties in the past week and more than half of them are in New York. Albany and Rensselaer were on the list where CDC has recommended mask wearing for those areas.

