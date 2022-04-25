ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

How US military aid will help Ukrainians during Donbas phase

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3701_0fJth5vZ00

The most recent raft of U.S. military aid to Ukraine contained weapons specifically designed for the new phase of the war with Russia in the Donbas region.

Over the past two weeks, the Biden administration has committed more than $1.5 billion in aid that included howitzers , Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems , and more. They are now prioritizing different types of equipment given the Russian military's new focus on the region in eastern Ukraine.

"You’ve heard us talk or say in the past, recent past, the nature of the fight has evolved because the terrain that they’re now focused on is a different type of terrain. So they need long-range fires," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a press conference in Poland on Monday. "You’ve heard them express a need for tanks. And we are doing everything that we can to get them the types of support, the types of artillery and munitions that will be effective in this stage of the fight."

US LOOKING FOR UKRAINE TO CREATE 'WEAKENED' RUSSIA TO DETER FUTURE INVASIONS

Russian forces regrouped, and many have redeployed to the Donbas, where there is a significant pro-Russian separatist presence and fighting between the two sides has persisted since 2014. Secondarily, the Russians looking to capture the territory along the southeastern coast of Ukraine that would provide them with a land corridor from Crimea, which they annexed in 2014, and the Donbas.

“It’s not forest. It’s not urban,” retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, a senior fellow for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the Washington Examiner of the Donbas region. “It’s lower population density.”

The United States has provided Ukrainian forces with more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 5,500 Javelin anti-armor systems, 14,000 other anti-armor systems, 700 Switchblade tactical unmanned aerial systems, 90 155 mm howitzers, 183,000 155 mm artillery rounds, 16 Mi-17 helicopters, and hundreds of Humvees, among other weapons.

The U.S. has trained and will continue to teach limited numbers of Ukrainian soldiers on various weapons they're providing, with the intention that they will be able to return to Ukraine with the knowledge and ability to train other soldiers. The Ukrainians have been trained on the aforementioned Phoenix Ghosts , which are similar to the switchblade drones that attack targets, as well as the howitzers .

The latest aid has "been sent with the knowledge that the first Russian campaign was over and a new Russian campaign in the east and maybe in the south was beginning. And the Department of Defense altered the tools they're sending, the equipment they're sending, to account for that," Montgomery said.

Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, on Monday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They became the first Biden Cabinet officials to visit the country since Russia's invasion began Feb. 24, though leaders from other countries have shown their support in person. Officials have begun visiting Kyiv now that Russia no longer has troops actively trying to topple the capital, failing to do so in the first couple weeks of the invasion.

The Ukrainian forces face a difficult challenge in defending the Donbas because Russia is “closer to its home bases” and is more "familiar” with the area, compared to its early efforts to topple Kyiv, Montgomery explained, referencing the fighting in the Donbas that dates back years.

Rustam Minnekayev, a senior Russian commander, claimed Friday that Moscow now wants " full control " of southern Ukraine in addition to the Donbas region. Russia increased its troop presence in the Donbas region in the form of additional battalion tactical groups, which brings the total number of BTGs in the area to roughly 80, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters last week, and each one consists of roughly 800-1,000 service members.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Also last week, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters that the Pentagon believes Russia still has roughly 75% of its capabilities that they had at the beginning of the invasion, while Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Friday that they "don't anticipate that it's going to be over, you know, in days or even just coming weeks."

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Monday that an estimated 15,000 Russian troops had died of the more than 160,000 amassed at Ukraine's border.

Michael Kofman, the director of the Russia Studies Program at CNA, estimates that Russia has one “last major offensive” left given their losses unless they mobilize their forces nationally. Regardless of how the fighting plays out, which so far has resulted in limited gains for either side, the “Russian military will be largely exhausted in terms of offensive potential.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Phoenix Ghost#Defense#Pro Russian#Russians
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
204K+
Followers
64K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy