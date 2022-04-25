ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

2 felons on the run after escaping NC prison facility near I-95, officials say

By Rodney Overton
 3 days ago

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina prison officials are looking for two felons who escaped a facility in Lumberton Monday, authorities said.

The duo escaped Monday afternoon from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

“They were discovered missing shortly after 3 p.m.,” the news release said.

Craig Guess Jr., 39, and Arlo Swink Jr., 38, were at the center for 90-days after violations during their post-prison release supervision, officials said.

They both were convicted of crimes in Rutherford County and were set for release from the Lumberton facility on June 7.

Guess was convicted in 2019 for attempting to obtain property under false pretenses. He has a tattoo of a skull on his right arm.

Swink had a 2021 drug conviction and has tattoos on his chest, neck and a cross tattoo on his left arm.

Officials said anyone who has information about the location of the men is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.

