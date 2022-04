ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The new U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River leading into Elizabethtown is planned to begin intermittent closures on May 2. The closures would only occur on weekdays and affect traffic in both directions from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m. The estimated completion date is May 25, and work will pause on Memorial Day and the Friday afternoon before the White Lake Water Festival on May 21.

