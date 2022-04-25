ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Characters from 'Encanto' get made into portraits so lifelike they look like real people

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gi14U_0fJtfhgs00

What do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software?

Mind-blowing images, apparently.

Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures.

The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda . Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street.

Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto,” like:

Mirabel

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

The face shape! The hair! The smile! He nailed it.

Luisa

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

To no one’s surprise, Luisa was highly sought after by fans.

Bruno

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

I think the song will change to “Everybody Is Talking About Bruno” after seeing this picture.

Isabela

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

A portrait perfect enough for Miss Perfect herself.

Camilo

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

It’s like he could hop out of the frame and start shapeshifting in real life. Wow.

Pepa

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

As a fellow redhead constantly trying to keep emotions at bay, this one was my personal favorite.

Julieta

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Here is Mirabel’s mother Julieta, giving off major Aunt Voula vibes from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

And, of course,  Abuela Madrigal

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

I think it’s safe to say even if Dião doesn’t have a magic door like the Madrigal family, he’s got superpower: digital wizardry.

But of course, this is not Dião’s first Disney deep dive. Feast your eyes on some of these:

Carl Fredrickson from “Up”

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Moana from “Moana”

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Also Prince Eric

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Pocahontas from “Pocahontas”

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Joe Gardner from “Soul”

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Hans From “Frozen”

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Another long lost Hemsworth brother, rediscovered?

Are you more of a history buff than a Disney nerd? Never fear. Dião’s work has something for everyone.

One collection includes what certain celebrities that met an early death might look like today, such as:

Amy Winehouse

www.instagram.com

Bruce Lee

www.instagram.com

John Candy

www.instagram.com

Janis Joplin

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Prince

www.instagram.com

Login • Instagram

Marilyn Monroe

www.instagram.com

Another reimagines what historical figures might have look like in modern times:

George Washington

Benjamin Franklin

Napoleon

Leonardo da Vinci

Mozart

Beethoven

Sir Isaac Newton

William Shakespeare

Vincent Van Gogh

Marie Antoinette

Cleopatra

Alexander the Great

And just for fun, here’s what the Statue of Liberty might look like as a real person:

Thank you Hidreley for giving us some genuine wonder to peruse through on the internet. If you’d like to see more of Hidreley's work, you can follow his Instagram here .

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Urban
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Amy Winehouse
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay is Ready for Yoruichi's Big Anime Return

One awesome Bleach cosplay is already set for Yoruichi Shihouin's big return to anime! As Tite Kubo's original manga franchise celebrates its 20th Anniversary of its launch in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise has made a major return in the last few years with not only a brand new entry for the manga but is planning a major return for the anime adaptation as well. This Fall will finally see Bleach come back for the much anticipated, long awaited, and heavily requested official anime taking on the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War, which never got its due the last time around.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian#Photoshop#Faceapp
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Channels Katara's Spirit

Avatar: The Last Airbender gave fans plenty of favorites over the course of its first series, with Katara ranking high amongst them thanks in part to her strong personality and perhaps even stronger bending abilities at her disposal. With the upcoming live-action adaptation on Netflix set to see actor Kiawentiio take on the role of the powerful water bender, one fan has decided to revisit the love of Aang's life with some spot-on Cosplay that bends the water to boot.
COMICS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Laidback llamas dress up in fun costumes to 'spread more happiness, hope and joy'

The laidback llama pack at Prairie Patch Farm near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is one fashionable bunch. The cool-as-cucumber camelids have accumulated more than 1.5 million likes and 76,300 followers on TikTok by flaunting outfits inspired by Disney princesses, pop icons, holidays and much more. "I love the joy that it brings people," their owner, Kahle Boutte, told PEOPLE. "That's truly why we do it—to bring more happiness and hope and joy. The shock and awe and joy that it brings to people is really what fuels me. What can we come up with next to put some more positivity out there and to make people smile?"
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Upworthy

Upworthy

88K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy