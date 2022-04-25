ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MS

Houston coach remembered as 'everybody's favorite'

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Q Lewis was a Houston football player and later became an assistant coach there. Courtesy

Houston football has again lost one of its own.

Anquntio “Q” Lewis, a 2013 Houston graduate and assistant football coach for the Hilltoppers, was killed in a head-on collision Monday morning in Clay County.

Lewis, 28, has been coaching at Houston since 2017, when he was hired by Ty Hardin.

“He was everybody’s favorite,” said Hardin, who is now head coach at Tupelo. “He’s a guy that came up, he didn’t have the best life growing up, but you never would’ve known it. He started from the bottom and went all the way to the top.”

Hardin was a Houston assistant when Lewis played there. Lewis was teammates with Chris Jones, who is now one of the NFL’s top defensive lineman with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lewis was voted team captain over Jones, “which tells you a lot about him right there. He’s always been a business-like guy,” Hardin said.

Lewis was a defensive back and wide receiver for Houston. Most of his production was on defense, where he recorded 113 tackles and seven interceptions over three seasons.

Lewis’ death comes less than six months after Houston sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall died at home.

According to Clay County coroner Alvin Clark, Lewis was traveling north on North Beasley Road on Monday morning when his 2007 Nissan Altima reportedly drifted across the center line, colliding with a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse. The accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m.

Lewis, who lived in Starkville, was pronounced dead at 7:25 a.m.

He leaves behind a wife, who is expecting their second child.

“Everything he’s done, he’s worked his butt off for,” Hardin said. “He was a great father, great husband, and there’s not many people out in the world like that.”

