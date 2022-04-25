Driver not charged in death of Shannon school resource officer

Verona Assistant Police Chief Johnny Patterson

TUPELO • The man who caused the wreck that killed a Shannon Primary school resource officer three months ago will not be charged criminally.

Johnny Patterson, 58, a SRO and the Verona assistant police chief, was standing in the four-laned Highway 45 in front of the school directing traffic as the school was letting out on Thursday, Jan. 13. Around 2:50 p.m., a motorist traveling north plowed into the back of his Lee County School District car, knocking it into him. He suffered massive trauma and was transported the North Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition. Patterson never regained consciousness and died eight days later on Jan. 21.

First Circuit Court District Attorney John Weddle said the case was presented to a recent Lee County Grand Jury, and the 20-person group chose not to indict the man, whose name was not released. The prosecutor said the case will not be presented to a second grand jury, and the man will not face criminal charges.

“I am not aware of any reason why it would be re-presented,” Weddle said. “The jury had to decide if he was criminally liable or just civilly liable. These cases are always challenging.

“The primary evidence in this case was the speed. The (Mississippi Highway Patrol) investigators reconstructed the scene and said he was traveling at approximately 75 mph when he collided with the car.”

The posted speed limit when students are arriving in the morning and leaving in the afternoon is 45 mph. Patterson’s car was parked in the right lane with its lights flashing to force traffic to slow down and move into the left lane.

“Other than speeding through the school zone, there wasn’t anything else,” Weddle said.

The driver did remain on the scene and has cooperated fully with law enforcement throughout the investigative process, authorities said.

While the driver will not face any criminal charges, Patterson’s family could still sue the man civilly. Any wrongful death lawsuit would be heard in U.S District Court.

Patterson, who would have turned 59 in late January, got into policing late in life but would have been able to retire this year. He worked in a factory for years but switched to law enforcement more than 24 years ago.

He went through the police academy at age 35 and began working at the Shannon Police Department. He rose through the ranks and was named Shannon Police Chief in September 2002, a job he held for four years. He was named Verona assistant chief in the summer of 2015 and later served as interim chief for nine months until Marsenio Nunn was named chief.

Patterson married Carol Patterson in July 1986. They had two sons and two granddaughters.