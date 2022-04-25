Cape Coral watering schedule revision discussions begin this week

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officials in Cape Coral said the city has outgrown its current watering schedule ordinance.

On Wednesday, the city council will look over a proposal expanding time slots for watering at its Committee of the Whole meeting.

The current water schedule uses 12 watering time slots that allow two sets of house numbers to water simultaneously. The new watering schedule will add eight additional slots by expanding to 8pm thru 2am and removing Tuesday as a non-watering day.

City of Cape Coral

Officials say by increasing to 20 watering time slots, the city can better manage watering demand. Experts say the current system “compresses the watering schedule and results in lower irrigation system pressure and flow.”

Right now about 13,367 customers can irrigate per day. The proposed schedule reduces the average number to 8,020 customers per day, resulting in a 40% reduction.

No decisions will be made at Wednesday’s meeting.

