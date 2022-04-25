ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

Rapper Boogie GZ jailed for alleged home invasion in Exeter

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eISZC_0fJtf3fB00
Jones

EXETER — A Wilkes-Barre man serving a probationary sentence for a home invasion in January 2021 was arrested by Exeter police on similar charges.

Hassan Ian Jones, 23, a rapper under the alias Boogie GZ and Boogie Lyfestyle, was one of at least two men who forced their way inside a residence in Birchwood Estates and threatened a woman early Friday morning, according to court records.

Police said the woman identified Jones, of Mill Street, as one of the men who threatened her and ransacked her residence.

Jones was arraigned by District Judge James M. Dixon of Hazle Township on charges of robbery, burglary, unlawful restraint, criminal trespass, false imprisonment, criminal mischief, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Dixon jailed Jones without bail deeming him a flight risk and a danger to society.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the Birchwood Estates residence just before 3 a.m. for a reported home invasion. Officers discovered pry marks at the rear door and a smashed window.

A woman inside the residence told police a man, she later identified as Jones, entered her residence holding an object with a red tip and covered her head. She felt an object pressed against her head as Jones said, “I want my money by tomorrow,” the complaint says.

As the woman was being held down, she told police she heard another man ransacking a room inside her residence.

Police spoke with the woman’s son who, in turn, said he believed he knew who was responsible.

The son told police he communicates with the man known as Boogie via social media.

Police verified the social media account that shows a picture of Boogie GZ and Boogie Lyfestyle, which the woman identified as Jones, the complaint says.

Court records say Jones was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Dec. 31 to 345 days time served and nine months probation on charges of robbery and simple assault related to a home invasion on George Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 19, 2021.

