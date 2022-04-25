Big Rapids squirts celebrate outstanding season

The BRAJHA squirt hockey team recently finished a 22-win season. (File photo)

BIG RAPIDS – Neil Ososki coached the Big Rapids Area Junior Hockey Association Squirt team (10U) team which he said “had a great season.

“For a team that had eight skaters and one goalie, our team was probably the hardest working team in the league,” Ososki said. “Many coaches would always compliment our team about how we would skate hard and how hard we were to play against. We also had a very fun team with a ton of competition and spirit. All of the coaches had a blast this season. We were amazed how well the team played together as a team, passing, scoring, backchecking, but most importantly having fun while doing it.

“As coaches we couldn't be more proud and appreciated of how the kids would come every week to practice and games and give it their all to become better players. We believed our team could beat any team at our level, and we did beat a lot of them as well.

“We played a couple of travel teams this season and we had a couple of tournaments at the end of the season where we were runner up in both and played a lot of great competition.”

The record was 22-11-2.

The players made notable contributions.

Brayden Britton (goalie): “Brayden played outstanding for us this season especially for being a first-year squirt with larger nets,” Ososki said.

Easton Crank (forward): “Easton was a first-year squirt and is a great skater, hard worker, and helped us out tremendously,” Ososki said.

Easton Ososki (defense/forward): “Easton was a second-year squirt and was great asset at both defense for most of the season and forward towards the end of the season,” Neil Ososki said.

Ben Lee (forward): “Ben was a first-year squirt and was a ton of fun to have on the team with his great attitude and always wanting to get better,” Ososki said.

Landon Smeaton (forward): “Landon was a second-year squirt and is a great scorer and great at backchecking,” Ososki said.

Brody Park (forward): “Brody was a second-year squirt and he scored a lot of goals for us as well,” Ososki said.

Saul Freiberg (defense): “Saul was a first year squirt and played great at defense and never seemed to get tired no matter how much he skated,” Ososki said.

Riley Park (forward): “Riley was a first year squirt and he was always trying to work hard to get better, he could always find a way to make a play to help the team,” Ososki said.

Klayton Vrendenberg (defense): “Klayton was a second year squirt and played great for us defensively and always had a good attitude and always positive,” Ososki said.

Coaches were Tony Crank, TJ Freiberg and Neil Ososki.