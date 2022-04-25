ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Polis signs record-high state budget

By Alex Rose
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the Long Bill , which will set Colorado’s state budget for the next fiscal year. At a price tag of roughly $36.5 billion, it’s the largest budget in state history .

The budget includes higher funding for K-12 schools, boosted funding for public safety and a 3% raise for state employees, among other investments.

Polis’ $40B state budget proposal includes funding for public safety, homelessness

You can watch a replay of the bill signing in the FOX31 NOW player above.

