Gov. Polis signs record-high state budget
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the Long Bill , which will set Colorado’s state budget for the next fiscal year. At a price tag of roughly $36.5 billion, it’s the largest budget in state history .
The budget includes higher funding for K-12 schools, boosted funding for public safety and a 3% raise for state employees, among other investments.Polis’ $40B state budget proposal includes funding for public safety, homelessness
