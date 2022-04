The common time to fill your garden with frost-weary plants is Memorial Day weekend. Do we really have to wait that long around mid-Michigan?. To figure out our historical “safe from freezing date,” we should use the date when there is only a 10% chance of a 32-degree temperature. I don’t like the “average last freeze date,” as that means half of the years still have a freeze occur after that date. You can’t use that information to make any gardening decision other than you can’t plant yet.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO