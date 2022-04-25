ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police: Road rage led to stabbing death on Sam Cooper Blvd.

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlYkN_0fJtdTM000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 57-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder after he told police he stabbed a driver during an apparent road rage killing Sunday night on Sam Cooper Boulevard.

According to police, Jonathan Brush dialed 911 at 10:45 p.m. saying a man in a Toyota Camry ran him off Sam Cooper at Hollywood. He said the man got out of his car and threatened him, so he stabbed the man.

Brush told the 911 operator that he still had the knife on him, and that the victim was still in his car, unconscious.

When officers arrived, they found Jody Moyt in the driver’s seat of the Toyota with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso and legs. He was taken to Regional One and pronounced dead.

Mother says she wasn’t told her son was killed in accident

Officers say they found found a silver pocket knife with “red residue” on the tip, sitting on the driver’s seat of Brush’s Mercedes-Benz ML 350.

Brush was arrested. He faces a court date Tuesday.

Memphis homicide and murder map, 2022 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 9

Kaveeda D. Jackson
3d ago

Where are all the racists on this post? I guess they seen the mugshot and couldn't keep the same energy.

Reply(1)
6
Related
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman steals nearly $1K worth of purses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business. Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Road Rage#Violent Crime#Mercedes Benz Ml 350#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Mom’s boyfriend sentenced to 80 more years for toddler’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven man convicted for beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death was sentenced Friday to an additional 80 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to trial testimony, on July 13, 2015, Hite called first responders to a apartment in Whitehaven and told them he found Deandre Davis […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man leads officers on chase, rams into squad car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he tried to run away from them and crashed his car into a police cruiser in South Memphis. Police responded to a reckless driver call at MLK Park around 4 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a black Infiniti with no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
WREG

WREG

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy