The artworks — all 776 of them, representing most every genre you can think of— fill nearly every square inch of wall space in the large gallery, from the floor to the very high ceiling, which at least one piece (the Swamp Thing-like "Bog Man" by Cheyanne Hiott) actually hangs from. The work fills the floor, too, with just enough room to walk around and take in the spectacle.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO