CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver crashed into a business in Canfield Thursday. It happened just before noon at Do-Cut on Raccoon Road. An SUV ran into a glass window of the store. An employee said he heard an explosion-like sound from the front of the store. When he looked up, he saw a Lexus SUV come through the window.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO