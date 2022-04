Massive freshman offensive lineman Micah DeBose is already causing Vigor High School fans to remember one of the best players in school and state history. “Micah can be as good as he wants to be,” interim Vigor coach Markus Cook said. “He could be one of the best to ever do it. A lot of people say the things he is doing right now remind them of how Willie was when he was here.”

PRICHARD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO