Pauls Valley, OK

Pauls Valley Salon Owner Picks Up The Pieces Following Weekend Storm

By Brittany Toolis
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
Severe storms ripped through Pauls Valley on Saturday night. Among the buildings damaged, a beauty salon. The owner of the salon says owning the business was her lifelong dream.

The steps that used to lead to the salon’s front door now leads to a muddy foundation, you can see the salon about 30 feet away.

"This is crazy, the fact that it was picked up off the foundation and moved," said Valley Studio owner, Laydin Fraley.

Valley Studio is in pieces. Laydin says while the storm only lasted about 5 minutes, the damage will last much longer.

"I know I was screaming but I couldn't hear myself. It was just so loud, just truly terrifying," said Laydin. "Literally one week from the day this happened would have been a year [in business]."

Laydin and her mother picked through the wreckage, searching for items the storm did not destroy.

"This got uprooted from the wall, it was my coffee bar. Then I had a whole reception area right here with the desk that was made out of steel and got turned upside down," said Laydin.

Too add salt to the fresh room, Laydin spoke about her late father who helped her build the salon from the ground up. She said he put a piece of himself into the salon with every nail he hammered in.

"I just always felt like I had a piece of him here," said Laydin. "It was so special that since losing my dad, I have this memory of building my dream salon with him and now it's just gone. Truly the only word is devastating. I'm heartbroken over it."

Laydin is now waiting to see if rebuilding will be an option.

"Lots of people in the community reached out and offered to let me use their salon. I would really like to rebuild it, there's lots of stuff I might be able to salvage".

Laydin has a GoFundMe set up to help with rebuilding.

OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City, OK
