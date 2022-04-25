ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community leaders aim to bring NYC Ferry to City Island

By News 12 Staff
Community leaders and elected officials are pushing for NYC Ferry service to come to City Island.

John Doyle, a board member of City Island Rising, says the group has collected nearly 1,000 signatures toward the cause. He says the average commute for City Island residents to the Manhattan is about an hour and a half.

“If we would bring a ferry here, we would cut that time more than half,” he told News 12.

Doyle believes ferry service would also reduce traffic and congestion on the city’s streets.

Councilwoman Marjorie Velázquez, who serves several waterfront communities, says she’s onboard with the plan.

But some who live on City Island aren't sure that if you build it, they will come. Critics say a new dock would be needed at Fordham Street.

Doyle says a ferry landing at Orchard Beach could be another option for those concerned about parking.

News 12 reached out to the city's Economic Development Corporation which oversees the ferry. It says it has no current plans to expand service to City Island but is committed to delivering the best possible service to New Yorkers and continuing to work with all communities to do that.

