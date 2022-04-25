ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Lake County

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUWV3_0fJtbo0n00
Lake SR-44 chase

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are investigating a deputy involved shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Leesburg.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a vehicle after a stolen credit card was used at the Leesburg Walmart and attempted a traffic stop when the vehicle fled, according to a news release.

At some point during the pursuit, the deputy got out of his car and reportedly fired shots at the suspect vehicle as it drove toward him, the news release states.

Three suspects continued to flee before abandoning their vehicle in the Country Life Mobile Home Park in Leesburg and ultimately apprehended at a nearby Dunkin’ after fleeing from the car on foot, the news release states.

Two of the suspects were transported to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

Per standard procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Stream Channel 9#Dunkin
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
WESH

14-year-old, 16-year-old killed in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. Two teenagers were killed Sunday night in an Osceola County crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. at Seralago Boulevard and Osceola Parkway. According to investigators, a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for murder of Mobile Public Works employee

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for murdering a man in a drive-by shooting back in 2018. Patrick Johnson was sentenced after he was found guilty Jan. 27, 2022, for the Capital Murder of Justin Mooney, Attempted Murder of Tariano Hill, Attempted Murder of Lamar Clifton […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKRG News 5

1 arrested after short car chase in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one person was arrested after a car chase pursuit Monday night. It started as a traffic stop. MPD said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Amsterdam and Wexford Street around 8:14 p.m. When officers made contact with the driver, Terrell Smith, 38, he immediately […]
MOBILE, AL
click orlando

Brevard County student, 14, accused of threatening school shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old Brevard County middle school student is accused of threatening a school shooting. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the student was arrested Monday afternoon after authorities learned of a threat sent through TikTok. [TRENDING: Family of teen who died in fall...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy