Black Oxygen: Find the good with Mark Richardson

By Angela Russell
 1 day ago
Mark Richardson is the Founder and President of Unfinished Business. Unfinished Business, based...

It’s Only 10 Minutes: April 14

On the pod today, a recap of the Men’s Leadership Summit Day One, as well as a preview of a Black-focused book fair coming to Madison and an announcement about Sun Prairie’s new middle school.
Black Oxygen: Grieving in a pandemic is difficult with DeVon Wilson

DeVon Wilson, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the School of Letters and Science at UW-Madison, experienced deep loss and grief near the beginning of the pandemic with the passing of one of his best friends. He says, “grieving during a pandemic is difficult … I learned that I couldn’t do it alone.” In this episode of Black Oxygen, DeVon discusses his journey to Wisconsin, the difference in community needs between Beloit and Madison, and his experience of navigating grief after losing a dear friend. Near the end of the episode, DeVon shares, “grief is an indicator of the positive impact folks had on your life.”
Madison365 Week in Review for April 23

Here are our most popular stories of the week. to become the new Dean of the College of Education at Michigan State. Women in Focus Inc will award 21 scholarships at a reception Sunday. After a two-year hiatus, the Madison College Pow Wow returns this weekend. A new program to help Black families buy homes.
Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
Madison photographer wraps up months of volunteer work with $3,600 donation to Czar’s Promise

“This just made me so happy. To be able to make a difference … it just means so much to me,” says Shalicia Johnson. Johnson wrapped up months of photography work on Sunday, April 9, by presenting a $3,600 check from her ArrowStar Photography to Czar’s Promise, a local organization that raises money for canine cancer research and families whose companion animals have been diagnosed with cancer. Czar’s Promise Founder Beth Viney was visibly moved when receiving the giant check from Johnson at the Breakwater in Monona.
Community health partners launch ConnectRx Wisconsin, a care coordination system centered on Black women

The Dane County Health Council (DCHC), The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (FBWW), and numerous community health partners hosted a press conference Thursday afternoon at the FBWW headquarters on Madison’s west side to announce the launching of ConnectRx Wisconsin, a giant step forward to improve health outcomes for Black women, birthing persons and babies.
The art gallery where Christina Yuna Lee once worked honors her life and legacy

(CNN) — Two months since Christina Yuna Lee was brutally killed in her New York Chinatown apartment, family and friends are finding new ways to pay tribute to her life. The latest comes in the form of an exhibition at Manhattan’s Eli Klein Gallery — where Lee once worked a decade ago — opening in her honor. It features the work of nine Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) artists, and includes an original piece by Lee herself. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Christina Yuna Lee Memorial Fund, which supports causes important to her.
“It is a challenge and a responsibility.” Madison artist Jerry Jordan finds himself a sought-after children’s book illustrator

Madison artist Jerry Jordan is going to be very busy for the next couple of years. At least. At the moment, Jordan is creating illustrations for “Marching for the Vote: the Story of Ida B Wells and the Women’s March of 2013” by Dinah Johnson, slated for publication by Little, Brown next year. He’s recently finished the first painting — a 24-by-36-inch work that will eventually spread across the first two pages of the book.
The Madison365 team is growing — thanks to you

There’s been a lot of talk lately about the difficulties our industry faces. Newsrooms across the country have been steadily cutting staff over the past several years as both readership and advertising revenue have declined. This has been a tough trend for mainstream local newsrooms that employ anywhere from...
Ride against Hate

Ride against Hate will take place Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. at Madison East High School. Come decorate your bike, eat some food cooked on a bike, and Ride up to the downtown Library and back while supporting our LGBTQ community!
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

