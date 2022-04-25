Matt Duffy batting sixth for Angels Monday

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Ibanez will make his 12th appearance at third after Mitch Garver was moved behind the plate, Willie Calhoun was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brad Miller was shifted to left field, and Jonah Heim was benched.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe is starting in Thursday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lowe will man left field after Randy Arozarena was rested against right-hander Chris Flexen. numberFire's models project Lowe to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400;.
Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the twelfth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams is currently recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to miss at least the early part of the 2022 NFL season. When healthy, he will join a Lions' offense currently led by quarterback Jared Goff. He will slot in alongside sophomore standout Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in Detroit's passing game.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Perdomo will handle the hot corner after the Diamondbacks elected to rest Sergio Alcantara. numberFire's models project Perdomo to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will start at catcher after Houston sent Jason Castro to the bench against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Hedges is starting at catcher over Maile and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Hedges for 7.4 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Orioles held Odor out of the order against a southpaw on Wednesday, but he's back on second base and batting fifth for Thursday's finale. Chris Owings is idle after filling in at second base.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Daza started in center field on Wednesday, but he is back in the dugout for Thursday's tilt. Randal Grichuk is in center field and Charlie Blackmon is in right, while Sam Hilliard is entering the lineup to start in left field and bat seventh. Connor Joe is on first base and C.J. Cron is at designated hitter.
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Martinez will rest on Thursday afternoon after the Red Sox picked Travis Shaw as their designated hitter against righty Alex Manoah. According to Baseball Savant on 39 batted balls this season, Martinez has...
Houston Astros first baseman Yulieski Gurriel is batting fifth in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gurriel will handle first base responsibilities after Houston sent J.J. Matijevic to the bench against left-hander Martin Perez. numberFire's models project Gurriel to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is batting third in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Peralta will man left field after Cooper Hummell was rested against right-hander Dakota Hudson. numberFire's models project Peralta to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
The Atlanta Braves have designated outfielder Alex Dickerson for assignment on Thursday. Today's transaction allowed Atlanta to create a roster spot for Ronald Acuna's activation from the injured list. According to Baseball Savant on 24 batted balls this season, Dickerson has recorded a 8.3% barrel rate and a .236 expected...
Boston Red Sox infielder Travis Shaw is batting eighth in Thursday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Shaw will make his third appearance at designated hitter after J.D. Martinez received a breather against Toronto. numberFire's models project Shaw to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Madrigal is likely receiving a maintenance day after three straight starts. Jonathan Villar is replacing Madrigal on second base and batting fifth. numberFire’s models project Villar...
Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is not starting in Thursday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hummel take a break after Arizona decided to go with David Peralta as Thursday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 26 batted balls this season, Hummel has recorded a 15.4% barrel rate and a...
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Robles will make his 17th outfield appearance after Washington decided to bench Lane Thomas against left-hander Trevor Rogers. numberFire's models project Robles to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
