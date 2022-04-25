Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday lineup

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Ibanez will make his 12th appearance at third after Mitch Garver was moved behind the plate, Willie Calhoun was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brad Miller was shifted to left field, and Jonah Heim was benched.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will start at catcher after Houston sent Jason Castro to the bench against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Herrera is yielding center field to Roman Quinn and the leadoff spot to Jean Segura. Quinn is hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Kelvin Gutierrez is replacing Urias on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Gutierrez for 5.2 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the twelfth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams is currently recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to miss at least the early part of the 2022 NFL season. When healthy, he will join a Lions' offense currently led by quarterback Jared Goff. He will slot in alongside sophomore standout Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in Detroit's passing game.
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Hedges is starting at catcher over Maile and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Hedges for 7.4 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
Boston Red Sox infielder Travis Shaw is batting eighth in Thursday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Shaw will make his third appearance at designated hitter after J.D. Martinez received a breather against Toronto. numberFire's models project Shaw to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is batting third in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Peralta will man left field after Cooper Hummell was rested against right-hander Dakota Hudson. numberFire's models project Peralta to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe is starting in Thursday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lowe will man left field after Randy Arozarena was rested against right-hander Chris Flexen. numberFire's models project Lowe to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400;.
Houston Astros first baseman Yulieski Gurriel is batting fifth in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Gurriel will handle first base responsibilities after Houston sent J.J. Matijevic to the bench against left-hander Martin Perez. numberFire's models project Gurriel to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. What It Means:. The Yankees appear to be giving Kiner-Falefa a routine breather. Marwin Gonzalez is replacing Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models...
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Andrew Knapp has been scratched from the lineup on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers due to illness. Knapp was initially lined up to catch Jose Quintana and hit ninth. Roberto Perez is now starting behind the plate for Pittsburgh and batting at the bottom of the order.
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Orioles held Odor out of the order against a southpaw on Wednesday, but he's back on second base and batting fifth for Thursday's finale. Chris Owings is idle after filling in at second base.
The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. A.J. Pollock is replacing Engel in center field and hitting seventh. Luis Robert remains sidelined with a groin injury. numberFire’s models project Pollock for...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is not starting in Thursday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hummel take a break after Arizona decided to go with David Peralta as Thursday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 26 batted balls this season, Hummel has recorded a 15.4% barrel rate and a...
Kansas City Royals first baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. The Royals appear to be giving Dozier a routine breather. Carlos Santana is shifting to first base in place of...
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Robles will make his 17th outfield appearance after Washington decided to bench Lane Thomas against left-hander Trevor Rogers. numberFire's models project Robles to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
