Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday lineup

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO