Captain credits teamwork in putting out Girard scrap fire

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are still looking into that massive scrapyard fire Saturday in Girard.

As follow-up interviews were conducted following the fire at Metalico, it was business as usual Monday at the scrap recycling center on Furnace Lane.

Smoke from the fire was spotted from miles away, and it took over 1 million gallons of water to put it out.

Caller: “I’m on Furnace Lane in Girard, I need the fire here immediately. Got a big fire.”

The intense heat from the burning scrap cars and other metals was felt as people drove past on I-80.

More than 40 departments and other emergency agencies from five counties responded to help battle the massive fire.

“The sheer volume and amount of water needed was greater than our county could suffice, so we had to call Portage County, Ashtabula County, Geauga County, Mahoning County and Trumbull County,” said Capt. Luke Grunder.

Water came from trucks, nearby Little Squaw Creek and Girard’s water system. Fire impression foam was also used.

“For everybody to work together, it’s a pretty spectacular thing,” Grunder said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

