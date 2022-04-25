Gavin Lux in Dodgers' Monday lineup

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman / outfielder Pavin Smith is starting in Thursday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Smith will make his 17th outfield appearance after Jordan Luplow was rested against right-hander Dakota Hudson. numberFire's models project Smith to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Herrera is yielding center field to Roman Quinn and the leadoff spot to Jean Segura. Quinn is hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat...
Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Ibanez will make his 12th appearance at third after Mitch Garver was moved behind the plate, Willie Calhoun was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brad Miller was shifted to left field, and Jonah Heim was benched.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Perdomo will handle the hot corner after the Diamondbacks elected to rest Sergio Alcantara. numberFire's models project Perdomo to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is batting third in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Peralta will man left field after Cooper Hummell was rested against right-hander Dakota Hudson. numberFire's models project Peralta to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe is starting in Thursday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lowe will man left field after Randy Arozarena was rested against right-hander Chris Flexen. numberFire's models project Lowe to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400;.
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Andrew Knapp has been scratched from the lineup on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers due to illness. Knapp was initially lined up to catch Jose Quintana and hit ninth. Roberto Perez is now starting behind the plate for Pittsburgh and batting at the bottom of the order.
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Hedges is starting at catcher over Maile and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Hedges for 7.4 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Robles will make his 17th outfield appearance after Washington decided to bench Lane Thomas against left-hander Trevor Rogers. numberFire's models project Robles to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Orioles held Odor out of the order against a southpaw on Wednesday, but he's back on second base and batting fifth for Thursday's finale. Chris Owings is idle after filling in at second base.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. A.J. Pollock is replacing Engel in center field and hitting seventh. Luis Robert remains sidelined with a groin injury. numberFire’s models project Pollock for...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Kelvin Gutierrez is replacing Urias on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Gutierrez for 5.2 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Anthony Bemboom is starting at catcher over Chirinos and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Bemboom for 7.0 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Maldonado will start at catcher after Houston sent Jason Castro to the bench against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. What It Means:. The Yankees appear to be giving Kiner-Falefa a routine breather. Marwin Gonzalez is replacing Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bader will patrol center field after the Cardinals named Dylan Carlson as Thursday's designated hitter, Harrison Bader was picked as St. Louis' center fielder, Nolan Arenado moved to third base, and Edmundo Sosa was sent to the bench.
Kansas City Royals first baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox. What It Means:. The Royals appear to be giving Dozier a routine breather. Carlos Santana is shifting to first base in place of...
Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
Comments / 0