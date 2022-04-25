ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in crash that killed Seattle pedestrian identified as Auburn police officer

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
A man was arrested Saturday night after he struck and killed a pedestrian in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The 33-year-old suspect was identified as off-duty Auburn police officer Michael Smith, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Smith was immediately placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

Police responded to the intersection of 15th Avenue West and Gilman Drive West just before 11 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a motorist hit a pedestrian.

Arriving officers found a pedestrian down in the roadway.

Seattle Fire Department medics were called to the scene, who later declared the pedestrian deceased.

Detectives with the SPD traffic collision investigation squad also responded to the scene.

They learned that the suspect was driving northbound on 15th Avenue West at a high rate of speed.

After he passed another vehicle just south of Gilman Drive West, he lost control of his car and drove up onto the sidewalk, where he struck the pedestrian.

Smith remained at the scene after the fatal collision.

He was placed under arrest and processed for DUI.

He has been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Comments / 26

Ibrahim Zack
2d ago

I manage a business in Auburn and I have to call the police sometimes and they the cops are hard working people that want to help. they are also human and some of them will do crimes.

Reply(1)
5
Kathy Liberto-Newschwander
2d ago

Cops are just humans as we are. He will be held accountable.

Reply(4)
7
