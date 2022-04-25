ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Woman injured after a hit-and-run crash on the South Side (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u90lL_0fJtasP600
On Saturday, a woman suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on the South Side. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place in the 400 block of Commercial Avenue at about 10:47 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that a gray car was heading south on Commercial Avenue [...]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fJtasP600
