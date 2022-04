E-commerce accelerated across the economy during the pandemic, but the PGA Tour Superstore is leaning into in-person retail as it charts its growth plan. Though online retail rose to 20% of the golf equipment and apparel store’s sales during the pandemic, “it’s shifted back to more like 10 or 15%,” CEO Dick Sullivan told Front Office Sports, “which is sort of eye opening because the whole world has changed.”

