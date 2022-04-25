ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Should you get a second booster for COVID-19?

By Trevor Smith
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43t7L3_0fJtZKir00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On March 29th, 2022, the FDA authorized a second booster shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications.

The FDA only approved this second booster for “older people and certain immunocompromised individuals.” This would be the fourth overall shot for someone who is up to date on their vaccinations and qualifies for the second booster shot.

Best Utah national parks to visit this summer

According to the FDA, “Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals.” A second booster for those individuals can help protect them from life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19.

Those interested in a second booster dose must be at least 50 and must wait at least four months after their most recent booster. Those over 12 years old who are immunocompromised can also receive a second booster four months after their most recent one. According to federal health guidelines, those interested in a second booster should be able to self-attest to being severely immunocompromised.

The FDA has not yet approved a second booster for the general population. The CDC does recommend that people living with severely immunocompromised people or who are very likely to be exposed to COVID-19 through their job be considered for a second booster as well.

End date for Utah’s ‘downwinders’ federal help approaches

Otherwise, the CDC suggests waiting until there are recommendations for the entire general population to receive a second booster.

Many countries internationally have already approved a second booster shot to the general population, including Israel, Chile, and Brazil.

If you think you qualify for a second COVID-19 booster and are interested in finding a provider, you can visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

1 dead after falling from window in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after falling from a window in Ogden. Officials say the person fell from a window at an apartment complex Wednesday. No other information has been released. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

First U.S. human case of Human Avian influenza reported

COLORADO (ABC4) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported the first U.S. case of Human Avian Influenza, otherwise known as the bird flu. The case was reported by Colorado and confirmed by the CDC on Thursday. CDC officials say the infected person had direct exposure to poultry and was involved in […]
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

Shoshone Falls After Dark returns this May

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Visitors can bask in the colorful sights and sounds of Shoshone Falls this May as the beloved waterfall attraction returns. “Shoshone Falls After Dark” will be lighting up the night in a preview show from May 5-8 in Twin Falls, Idaho. The falls will be illuminated nightly from “dark until […]
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Cdc
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC4

Live Nation offering $25 concert tickets for one week only

UTAH (ABC4) – Music lovers, mark your calendars because for one week only, Live Nation is offering a major discount on concerts for some of your favorite artists. Live Nation’s Annual Concert Week event allows fans the chance to score concert tickets for only $25. The all-in, flat-fee tickets are being offered for over 3,700 […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Allegiant Airlines establishes new Provo Airport base, investing millions

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Budget airline Allegiant announced on Tuesday that it will be establishing an aircraft base at Provo Airport (PVU). In a company press release, Allegiant says it will be investing around $95 million towards the new four-aircraft base of operations in Provo. Company officials say the investment will create at least 157 […]
PROVO, UT
Family Handyman

What To Know About Assassin Bugs

Sometimes, lying in wait, assassin bugs are known to stalk their targets using stealthy moves, lightning-fast speed and an element of surprise. Once they pounce on their prey, they stab them and release a paralyzing toxin that overcomes and kills the victim. And, If that wasn’t gruesome enough, then they suck their prey’s liquified innards through their straw-like mouthparts.
ANIMALS
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy