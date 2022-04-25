2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Defensive Line & EDGE

The New England Patriots trade up to 8 and draft Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. The Falcons are in no place to compete and should trade back and scoop up another early day-two pick. The Patriots lost their two starting corners, Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson, from last year and are desperate at the position. There will be a corner for them at pick 21, probably Kaiir Elam, Kyler Gordon, or Roger McCreary, but if they want to make a huge impact they should trade up. The Patriots rely on their press man corners to go one-on-one with receivers and shut them down as they send their linebackers on blitzes . To jump from twenty-one to eight would take a first-round pick swap along with picks 54 and 85, but I think that is well worth it for Sauce.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO