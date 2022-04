SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council will hear a proposal on Tuesday to declare racism a public health crisis. The city's Board of Health and Human Rights commission are calling for South Portland to hire an outside consultant who would come in and review the city charter along with local laws and policies to root out systemic racism wherever it may exist and recommend steps to address systemic racism.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO