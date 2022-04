ATHENS, GA.------The Georgia Bulldogs (29-12, 11-7 SEC) are back on the road this week to face No. 20 LSU (27-13, 10-8 SEC) starting Friday in Baton Rouge. Game times are 7:30 pm ET Friday (SECN+), 3 pm ET (SECN+) on Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm ET (SECN+). The entire series will be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

ATHENS, GA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO