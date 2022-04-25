ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Missouri Western's Gan qualifies for golf regionals

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
 3 days ago
Missouri Western sophomore Allycia Gan tees off during the Holiday Inn Express Classic in March at the St. Joseph Country Club. File photo | News-Press NOW

One season after advancing to the national champions, Missouri Western’s Allycia Gan is returning to the postseason as an individual in the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Central Regional.

The sophomore, who finished sixth at the MIAA Championships last week, is one of six individuals selected to the field. She was selected All-MIAA honorable mention this year.

She will be part of a tournament that includes nine teams and six individuals at Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas, hosted by Henderson State. The regional will take placed May 2-4 with 54 holes of play. The top three teams and top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the national tournament in Gainesville, Georgia.

Gan finished second at last year’s regional and 42nd at nationals.

St. Joseph, MO
