The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly need to draft a quarterback of the future but is their decision in the 2022 NFL Draft really down to two prospects?. Perhaps the worst-kept secret this offseason and, specifically, leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft is that the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a quarterback. Sure, Mason Rudolph is on the roster and the club signed Mitchell Trubisky in free agency. But that still leaves them searching for a long-term replacement for franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO