MACON, Ga. — Maconites will soon see some new landscaping at three Macon I-75 interchanges. That's according to county spokesman Chris Floore. He says they're working with the Georgia Department of Transportation on plans for landscaping at Pio Nono Avenue, Eisenhower Parkway and Bass Road. In February, commissioners approved about $438,000 for the project.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO