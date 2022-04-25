ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Baptist Community Ministries Names Inman J. Houston CEO

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — Baptist Community Ministries, the faith-based Christian foundation headquartered in New Orleans since 1995, has announced Inman J. Houston as CEO. Currently senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Ga., Houston becomes the first ordained minister to lead the foundation. Slade Simons, chair of BCM's...

www.bizneworleans.com

