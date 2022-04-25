ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawnee County, OK

OHP recovers two bodies at Keystone Lake in Pawnee County

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities recovered two bodies at Keystone Lake in Pawnee County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the bodies of two men were found in 22 feet of water one mile east of Cowskin Bay Ramp by the lake Monday. OHP called this a drowning incident.

The first body was found around 5 p.m., and that man was identified as 87-year-old Willis C. Smith of Sapulpa. The second body was found around 8 p.m., and he was identified Tuesday night as 74-year-old Jerry D. Smith from Sapulpa.

OHP said the men’s boat became disabled and capsized, and both men fell into the water. Willis was using a floatation device, but the other man was not.

Deputies with the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters assisted in the search.

