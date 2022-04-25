ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade's Mayor Addresses United Nations On Climate Change

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPJJy_0fJtX3sB00

Miami-Dade's Mayor is in New York City Tuesday and Wednesday visiting the United Nations headquarters discussing climate change solutions for coastline communities. Daniella Levine Cava says her Climate Action Strategy will cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 from 2019 levels, with the end goal of net zero by 2050. She says this will help fulfill Miami-Dade's pledge to be a leading partner in the international Race to Zero. Levine Cava is also working on building sea walls, reducing the heat and creating a plastic free 305 to help businesses reduce or eliminate the purchase of single-use plastics through reusable strategies.

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Nations#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Action Strategy
PIX11

NY SNAP households to receive maximum food stamp benefits in April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of benefits this month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed on Thursday. All households participating in SNAP will also receive a supplemental allotment in April. That includes those already at the maximum level of benefits. According […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FloridaDaily

Florida Has the Two Best Large Cities to Start a Business in the Nation, Report Shows

This week, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Large Cities to Start a Business and two cities from the Sunshine State lead the list. In order to help aspiring entrepreneurs maximize their chances for long-term prosperity, WalletHub compared 100 U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of startup viability. The data set ranges from the five-year business-survival rate to the percentage of residents who are vaccinated to office-space affordability.
FLORIDA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Cannabis Dispensaries to Open in New York State Soon?

As the state of New Jersey celebrates a historic day, one must wonder when the state of New York can say the same? However, one state executive says that day will soon arrive. April 21, 2022, marks the first day in New Jersey history that marijuana can be sold to adults 21 and over, even without a medical weed card. Lines formed around the block, as a number of the Garden State's new dispensaries opened their doors to the public for the first time.
POLITICS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC New York

Number of High-Risk US COVID Counties Doubles in Week, and More Than 1/2 Are in NY: CDC

Just 40 of America's more than 3,200 counties are considered high transmission areas by the CDC, the health agency said Tuesday. That's 1.2%. Depends on how -- and from where -- you look at it. That 40 county number is more than double the number of high COVID impact counties the CDC listed in its report two weeks ago. And 23 of those 40 counties now considered high transmission spots by the CDC happen to be in New York state, the latest dataset shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

ExxonMobil Takes Different Tack From Walt Disney Co. On Corporate Policy, Banning Affinity Group Flags

Click here to read the full article. Stepping into the ongoing debate over whether corporations should address political and social concerns outside their business silos, ExxonMobil has said it will prohibit corporate offices from flying the LGBTQ pride flag outside of their offices. Bloomberg reports that ExxonMobil has banned what it termed “external position flags,” including the rainbow-hued LGBTQ-rights flag and the Black Lives Matter flag. The move has caused several employees at the company’s headquarters to balk, saying they will not represent ExxonMobil at Houston’s annual Pride Parade in June. . “Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown...
HOUSTON, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida rents top New York area after tri-county region sees highest rent increases in the country

The South Florida region saw the highest rent increases in the country in the past year, with some rents more than doubling. The median rent in the tri-county area jumped 57% from March 2021 to March 2022, according to the latest data from realtor.com. The region had the highest rent increases out of the 50 metro areas analysts studied, and makes South Florida’s median rent more expensive than ...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

A Feud Is Brewing Between Gov. DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Newsom of California After DeSantis “Dumpster Fire” Comments

Concerns over Californian businesses moving to Florida. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A feud has been brewing between Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and Governor Gavin Newsom of California, and it escalated on April 25 after DeSantis made derogatory remarks about California.
FLORIDA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
Hudson Reporter

The Bleak and Very Dark Future of New York City

Mayor Adams promised to reduce crime to a minimal level. Having had a law enforcement career, this was quite believable. There was another glimmer of hope when Mayor Adams stated that the popularity of the very violent rap music in African American neighborhoods was a big problem, indicating that he understood that crime is a cultural problem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police union, governor respond after Mayor Adams calls out phone use

NEW YORK -- There have been stunning developments about subway safety. The head of the MTA on Wednesday tried to assure riders there really are more cops on the trains as transit crime continues to skyrocket.And Mayor Eric Adams' vow to go after transit cops who don't appear to be doing their jobs received intense pushback from both the governor and the police union, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.Adams is a former transit cop, which gave added significance to his complaint, echoing rider complaints, about cops who are seen reading their smartphones instead of patrolling the platforms or the trains.He has also been in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy