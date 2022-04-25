Miami-Dade's Mayor Addresses United Nations On Climate Change

As the state of New Jersey celebrates a historic day, one must wonder when the state of New York can say the same? However, one state executive says that day will soon arrive. April 21, 2022, marks the first day in New Jersey history that marijuana can be sold to adults 21 and over, even without a medical weed card. Lines formed around the block, as a number of the Garden State's new dispensaries opened their doors to the public for the first time.

