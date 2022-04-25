Miami-Dade's Mayor Addresses United Nations On Climate Change
Miami-Dade's Mayor is in New York City Tuesday and Wednesday visiting the United Nations headquarters discussing climate change solutions for coastline communities. Daniella Levine Cava says her Climate Action Strategy will cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 from 2019 levels, with the end goal of net zero by 2050. She says this will help fulfill Miami-Dade's pledge to be a leading partner in the international Race to Zero. Levine Cava is also working on building sea walls, reducing the heat and creating a plastic free 305 to help businesses reduce or eliminate the purchase of single-use plastics through reusable strategies.
Comments / 1