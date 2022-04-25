ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ada board chair to resign

By By IDAHO EDUCATION NEWS STAFF
Originally published April 25 on IdahoEdNews.org .

West Ada School Board Chairman Rusty Coffelt is stepping down, he announced in a resignation letter Monday.

Coffelt, appointed to the board last year , said “family matters” will take him out of state and prevent him from finishing his term, which was set to run through January of 2024.

“I resign my position this evening for no other reason than a need to focus on some personal family matters that will require me to leave the State of Idaho,” Coffelt wrote in the letter, attached to the board’s Monday meeting agenda.

When Coffelt was elected board chair in January, he disclosed that he may have to vacate the role by late summer of this year to care for his aging parents, EdNews previously reported .

“With that said, I am ready to fulfill the position of chairman. I think I can be effective in that role and continue this mission this board has of providing the best education for our children,” he said at the time.

A rash of trustee resignations have left Coffelt’s 16-month tenure the second longest on the board, behind Rene Ozuna, who has been in office since 2016 . Trustees Lori Frasure and Angie Redford were sworn in January of this year, and Lucas Baclayon was appointed to the five-member board last month.

“I find myself sad that I am cutting short the opportunity to work alongside such amazing people, but also filled with great optimism for the future of this school district,” Coffelt wrote in his resignation letter.

The board was set to meet Monday at 6 p.m. and accept the retired fire chief’s resignation, which will be effective at the meeting’s end.

The Idaho Statesman first reported the resignation.

Comments / 0

