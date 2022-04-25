ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big Ten’s best defenses come out of spring in rebuild mode

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Coordinator changes and heavy player personnel losses made it a spring of uncertainty for the top Big Ten defenses. Start with Wisconsin....

localnews8.com

Idaho8.com

UCLA’s Singleton to stay, Johnson leaving Bruins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard David Singleton is returning for a fifth year with the Bruins. And center Myles Johnson is leaving the team to finish his graduate degree in electrical engineering. Singleton is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson decided not to use his fifth year. Both players came off the bench for the Bruins. Singleton averaged 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds. Johnson averaged 3.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Eagles move up, take defensive tackle Jordan Davis at 13

The Philadelphia Eagles swapped picks with the Houston Texans to move up and select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis has unique athleticism and speed for a massive athlete who can anchor the middle of the defensive line. Davis ran a 4.78 in the 40 at the combine. He’ll join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior line. The Eagles moved up two spots, sending a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 164 and 166) to the Texans.
NFL
Idaho8.com

‘It’s a reunion’: Top 2 Packers picks from Georgia defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued loading up on defensive players from Georgia. Green Bay chose Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt six picks later. All three of the Packers’ first-round picks over the last two years have been Georgia defensive players. They took Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall selection last year.
GREEN BAY, WI
Idaho8.com

Breaking down players selected in 1st round of NFL draft

Five defensive players were taken in the first five picks of the NFL draft, including three pass rushers, starting with Georgia’s Travon Walker to Jacksonville first overall. SIx receivers were taken in the first 18 picks, including two from Ohio State. Breaking down the players taken in the first round of the draft.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Jets get CB Gardner, WR Wilson, DE Johnson in 1st round

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are adding some Big Apple Sauce to their defense. A big-time edge rusher, too. And get ready for some Wilson-to-Wilson connections on offense. Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was taken by the Jets with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. New York then gave second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense another playmaker by selecting Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10. New York also acquired the 26th overall pick from Tennessee and drafted Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson to give the Jets a pass rusher to pair with Carl Lawson to give opposing quarterbacks fits.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
Idaho8.com

Falcons draft USC WR London, get much-needed big-play threat

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons continued to emphasize their passing game by selecting Southern California wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft. London gives Atlanta a much-needed go-to threat at wide receiver. The selection comes one year after the Falcons chose tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound London gives Atlanta good size as well as big-play potential. He had 88 catches for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns last season and was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year. Calvin Ridley was suspended by the NFL for 2022 for betting on games last season. The Falcons will be busy on Friday night, they have two picks in the second round and two in the third.
ATLANTA, GA
Idaho8.com

Plenty of tantalizing possibilities in Round 2 of NFL draft

Georgia’s defense dominated the first round of the NFL draft 3 1/2 months after whipping Alabama in the national championship game. The surprising part was that linebacker Nakobe Dean wasn’t among the Bulldogs whose names were called Thursday night. Dean, who watched a half dozen of his ex-teammates...
NFL
Idaho8.com

Vikings move way down in 1st round, take Georgia safety Cine

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine in the first round of the NFL draft. They had the No. 12 pick and packaged it in a trade with a division opponent to move down 20 spots. The Vikings sent the 12th overall selection and pick No. 46 to Detroit for the 32nd, 34th and 66th selections. The net result of the 20-spot slide in the first round for the Vikings was an early third-rounder and a 12-spot jump in the second round. This is the first draft for new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The Vikings now have three picks on Friday night, one in the second round and two in the third.
NFL
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Panthers select OT ‘Ickey’ Ekwonu with 6th pick in NFL draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers addressed a longstanding need by selecting offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu from North Carolina State with the sixth pick in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Ekwonu is expected to start right away at left tackle. Ekwonu was the first offensive player taken in Thursday night’s draft following five defensive players being chosen. The Panthers don’t have a draft pick in the second or third round after trading for quarterback Sam Darnold and cornerback C.J. Henderson last year. Their next pick is in the fourth round at No. 137.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho8.com

Lions take Hutchinson at No. 2, trade up to take Williams

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, addressing a desperate need with a hometown star. Detroit also traded up to take Alabama receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall. The Lions seem to have more needs on defense than offense with veteran quarterback Jared Goff surrounded by solid players on the line, at tight end and running back. Hutchinson was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this past season for the Wolverines.
ALLEN PARK, MI
Idaho8.com

Cowboys draft Tulsa OL Tyler Smith 24th overall in 1st round

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys took Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the first round, targeting a once-dominant offensive line that is in a state of flux for the first time in years. Smith was the choice after two other targets were already off the board in Boston College’s Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green of Texas A&M. The Cowboys are the most unsettled they’ve been up front on offense since 2014. Dallas has the 56th and 88th overall picks in Friday’s second and third rounds.
FRISCO, TX
Idaho8.com

Saints use first-round draft picks to fill offensive needs

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints used their first-round picks in the NFL draft to address offensive needs. The Saints traded to move up Thursday night and select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave before taking offensive tackle Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa. The Saints drafted Olave at No. 11 after trading their third- and fourth-round picks to the Washington Commanders and moving up five spots. New Orleans then landed Penning with the 19th overall pick. The Saints entered the draft with two picks on Friday, one in the second round and another in the third.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

Commanders select WR Dotson 16th after trading down in draft

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick in the NFL draft after trading down in the first round. Dotson gives the new quarterback Carson Wentz another target and provides the Commanders offense with a slot receiver to pair with top wideout Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Washington got a third- and a fourth-round pick from New Orleans to move down from 11 to 16. The Saints moved up to take Ohio State receiver Chris Olave. The trade allows Ron Rivera to recoup some assets after giving up a third-round pick to acquire Wentz. The Commanders have two picks Friday night, one each in the second and third round.
ASHBURN, VA
Idaho8.com

Texans take LSU CB Stingley at No. 3, A&M OL Green at No. 15

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans drafted LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. They also added versatile Texas A&M offensive linemen Kenyon Green with the 15th pick. The Texans had the 13th pick. which they received from Cleveland in the Deshaun Watson trade. They shipped it to Philadelphia in exchange for the 15th pick and three lower-round selections. The Texans have three picks on Friday night with the first one coming in the second round at No. 37. They also have picks 68 and 80 in the third round.
HOUSTON, TX

