Rockford gas prices higher than last week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The price of oil is being blamed once again for higher gas prices.
Residents in the Rockford-area are paying about six cents more for a gallon of regular gas this week compared to last week. The average price in Rockford is now $4.27, according to GasBuddy. That is 12 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.30 more than the same time last year.
GasBuddy said that the latest increase is due to oil prices that are now $100 a barrel, so gas stations are raising prices as they have to pay more for fuel.
The Fas Fuel in South Beloit, 15766 Manchester Rd., has the cheapest gas at $3.93, followed by Costco, 5000 Stadium Dr., at $3.94 and Woodman's, 3155 McFarlan Rd., at $3.99, according to local drivers.
