ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake police still searching for person who shot 2 kids

By Kara Dixon
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1Y1B_0fJtVKIL00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are asking for help identifying whoever pulled the trigger in a drive-by shooting that left three injured — including two small children.

It happened Friday night off Schooner Trail, which is in the Holly Cove Apartments.

10 On Your Side spoke with a relative who says one of the kids is still in the hospital.

Man, 2 children under age 6, shot on Schooner Trail in Chesapeake

The shattered back window of a car and a lone bullet hole are the only physical reminders of that shooting, but Chesapeake Police Officer Leo Kosinski says what happened will stay with those children.

“Whenever you have a child, they did nothing wrong but just merely playing outside, of course that affects us differently,” he said.

Kosinski was out in the neighborhood Monday putting up CrimeStoppers flyers in hopes of people providing any type of information.

He says the department is also working with residents to stop violence before it happens, especially with the warmer summer months coming and possibly a surge in crime.

“We’re starting off summer and really hoping to get a control on this and curbing this violence in not just our city, but the area in general,” he said.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says she wasn’t surprised about the violence because it happens everywhere.

“It’s wherever you go now,” she said. “You have to be aware of your surroundings and how you respond.“

She says she was inside when she heard the gunfire.

“Imagine buying some nails and the nail trickling on the ground like ‘pew, pew, pew,’ a hailstorm of metal hit the concrete,” she said.

Deshawn Ward wasn’t in the community when the shots rang out, but says it’s saddening.

“It’s shocking. That goes for any parent, any child. I have a child. I’m shocked, too,” he said.

Ward believes something can be done to stop the violence but it starts with the community whether through meetings or activities.

“Anything can be done, like I said. It takes an army to do it… Anything can be fixed,” he said.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Our investigative team build a new tool to help you track gun violence in your neighborhood. Click here to view and interact with the map.

New research from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that gun-related injuries were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020. Our region is not immune to the violence; children and adolescents are victims of gun violence here too. Our 10 On Your Side investigative team has been closely tracking gun violence. Using police reports, we’ve logged some 200 shootings in our region since January 2022. These shootings happened across Hampton Roads, in Northeast North Carolina, and on the Eastern Shore. Our investigative team found that at least 14 children have been injured in shootings this year. The youngest among them, the 2-year-old and 5-year-old boys shot during the drive-by off Schooner Trail in Chesapeake. At least six adolescents died in shootings this year, all in the metro cities of Hampton Roads.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Flyers#Violent Crime#Chesapeake Police#Crimestoppers
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WECT

Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday, April 22, for allegedly raping a minor. Danny Matthew Goodman, a 54-year-old from Bolivia, Brunswick County, was charged with Rape of a Child by an Adult and Indecent Liberties with Child for the alleged offenses which began in September 2015 when the victim was nine years old.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
SCDNReports

Virginia Man Holds 2 at Gunpoint During Road Rage

Virginia Man Holds 2 at Gunpoint During Road RageVirginia Police. A suspect was arrested yesterday after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident in Stafford County. Deputy E.E. West responded to a brandishing in the area of U.S. 1 and Perchwood Drive. Deputy West and Deputy J.W. Ahern located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy