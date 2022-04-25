Chesapeake police still searching for person who shot 2 kids

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are asking for help identifying whoever pulled the trigger in a drive-by shooting that left three injured — including two small children.

It happened Friday night off Schooner Trail, which is in the Holly Cove Apartments.

10 On Your Side spoke with a relative who says one of the kids is still in the hospital.

The shattered back window of a car and a lone bullet hole are the only physical reminders of that shooting, but Chesapeake Police Officer Leo Kosinski says what happened will stay with those children.

“Whenever you have a child, they did nothing wrong but just merely playing outside, of course that affects us differently,” he said.

Kosinski was out in the neighborhood Monday putting up CrimeStoppers flyers in hopes of people providing any type of information.

He says the department is also working with residents to stop violence before it happens, especially with the warmer summer months coming and possibly a surge in crime.

“We’re starting off summer and really hoping to get a control on this and curbing this violence in not just our city, but the area in general,” he said.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says she wasn’t surprised about the violence because it happens everywhere.

“It’s wherever you go now,” she said. “You have to be aware of your surroundings and how you respond.“

She says she was inside when she heard the gunfire.

“Imagine buying some nails and the nail trickling on the ground like ‘pew, pew, pew,’ a hailstorm of metal hit the concrete,” she said.

Deshawn Ward wasn’t in the community when the shots rang out, but says it’s saddening.

“It’s shocking. That goes for any parent, any child. I have a child. I’m shocked, too,” he said.

Ward believes something can be done to stop the violence but it starts with the community whether through meetings or activities.

“Anything can be done, like I said. It takes an army to do it… Anything can be fixed,” he said.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

New research from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that gun-related injuries were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020. Our region is not immune to the violence; children and adolescents are victims of gun violence here too. Our 10 On Your Side investigative team has been closely tracking gun violence. Using police reports, we’ve logged some 200 shootings in our region since January 2022. These shootings happened across Hampton Roads, in Northeast North Carolina, and on the Eastern Shore. Our investigative team found that at least 14 children have been injured in shootings this year. The youngest among them, the 2-year-old and 5-year-old boys shot during the drive-by off Schooner Trail in Chesapeake. At least six adolescents died in shootings this year, all in the metro cities of Hampton Roads.

