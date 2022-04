The Iowa football team’s starting center during its 15th and final practice of the spring on Saturday was a former defensive tackle wearing No. 65. With former Hawkeye and Rimington Award winner Tyler Linderbaum, who also switched positions during his time as a Hawkeye, watching from Kinnick Stadium’s west stands, Logan Jones snapped the ball to quarterback Spencer Petras and blocked his former position-mates on the defensive line. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz approached Jones this offseason about changing positions, citing the depth on the defensive line and a need for a new starting center with Linderbaum’s departure. After about a week of mulling the decision, Jones agreed to move to the other side of the line of scrimmage.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO