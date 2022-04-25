ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Former USDA technician pleads guilty to bribery

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

A former U.S. Department of Agriculture lead animal health technician has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Roberto Adams, 68, of Laredo, pleaded guilty to accepting over $40,000 in bribery payments while employed as a USDA lead animal health technician.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will sentence Aug. 3. Adams faces up to 15 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He remains out on bond pending sentencing.

“Adams inspected cattle entering the United States to determine if they met the necessary health requirements to enter the country. Over the course of at least 14 months, Mexican cattle brokers paid Adams to allow cattle into the country without proper quarantine or legitimate inspection,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation with the assistance of the USDA - Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Winter is prosecuting the case.

Laredo, TX
