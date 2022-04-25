Green Goddess Pasta

Alright, pop quiz time! What dish can be served as a main course, a side, in a burrito or taco, over rice, or mixed into a chopped salad, and only takes 5 minutes to prep? If you guessed "Mexican chicken stew," well ... your powers of deduction are spot on. This dish, courtesy of chef and recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, is about as versatile as they come. It can be one component of a multi-course meal or the main event at dinner. It can be as mild or spicy as you fancy. It can be dressed up with all sorts of toppings or eaten as-is with nothing more than a bowl and a spoon.

RECIPES ・ 17 DAYS AGO